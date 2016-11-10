Jomoro Falls For NPP

Some of the NPP suporters. INSET: Nana Addo waving to the crowd



Tikobo No.1, a popular farming community in the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region virtually came to a standstill on Sunday, when the New Patriotic Party (NPP)' parliamentary nominee, Paul Essien launched his campaign.

The campaign launch was attended by the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the party's Acting national Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay, the NPP National Women's Organizer, Otiko Afisa Djaba and other kingpins of the NPP, particularly from the Nzema area.

Thousands of NPP supporters and sympathizers poured onto the street for the campaign launch.

The visibly ecstatic party supporters who were clad in the party's colours of red, blue and white, danced through the principal streets in the area amidst brass band music and later gathered in front of a chain of stores purportedly built by the NPP candidate for the people.

In separate interviews, the NPP supporters revealed that the chances of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) retaining the seat was very minimal due to its abysmal performance.

They asserted that the trust and confidence reposed in the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) in the Jomoro constituency, Wing Commander Francis Kabenlah Anamam, had been betrayed as he had allegedly brought no development to the area.

Addressing the party supporters, Paul Essien, the NPP candidate for Jomoro expressed confidence that the good people of Nzema had understood the need for change and would repose their trust in the party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in the December 2016 elections.

He urged the party's activists to be vigilant in the forthcoming general elections.

On her part the Women's Organiser, Otiko Afisa Djaba bemoaned the level of corruption in the country.

She indicated that an NPP government under Nana Addo would not tolerate the corruption currently ongoing in the NDC regime adding “the country’s resources will be used to improve the lives of the people”.

When Nana Addo took the stage, he reiterated his commitment to creating jobs through the one district one factory policy. He also assured the chiefs and people of reshaping the bad roads in the Western Region.

“I will also revive the mass spraying exercise which has been collapsed by the NDC to enhance production of cocoa in the Western Region and the country as a whole”, he added.

Meanwhile DAILY GUIDE had gathered that there was uneasy calm in the camp of the NDC in the Jomoro constituency which would likely affect the chances of the ruling party.

The apprehension in the party followed a decision by an aggrieved member, Leo Kofi Armah Amenlemah – who was defeated in the NDC parliamentary primary – to run as independent candidate for the December 7 elections.

