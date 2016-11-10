Man Killed Over Mushroom

A MAN believed to be in his 50s has been killed at Drobo, Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region when he went to look for mushroom.

The man named Musa Grusi popularly known as Kramo from Miremano, a suburb of Drobo-Jaman South District capital was said to have gone to the farm with his wife and mother in-law and after the day's work, informed them that he wanted to get some mushroom from a usual spot a few meters from his farm.

Narrating the circumstances surrounding his death, the assemblyman of Miremano Electoral area, Benneth Yaw Enoch told DAILY GUIDE on phone that, after Grusi's wife and mother in law waited for him for a long time without him turning up, his brother in-law whose farm was also around the mushroom spot, ran to his sister and mother and told them that he had heard a gunshot around the mushroom spot with somebody shouting “you killed me.”

Gripped with fear, the trio ran back home and informed the elders who mobilized and came back to the mushroom spot only to find Kramo, half way from the spot, dead on the floor with mushrooms in a black polythene bag beside him.

According to the assemblyman, the in-laws said they suspected Kramo was mistaken for a squirrel by a hunter. They also suspected that he did not die immediately after he was shot, so the shooter had wanted to drag him to the roadside only to realize that he had died on the way so he left him there and covered him with plantain leaves.

The police later conveyed the body and deposited it at the St Mary hospital morgue at Drobo. Nobody has yet been arrested. The incident happened on Monday between 3-5pm.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Drodo