GH¢1.5 M Research Fund For TTU

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has established a Research, Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF) to encourage research and innovation to spur the socio-economic development of the country.

The GH₵1.5million fund seeks to provide opportunity for skills development, innovations, applied research and publication of research findings.

The RIDF will help researchers link up with industry to develop applications that will facilitate the industrial sector's development of new and improved products, services and processes.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun disclosed this at the launch of Research Development and Resource Centre (RDRC) by Faculty of Applied Arts at the University Auditorium.

Rev. Prof. Eshun indicated that “The establishment of the RID Fund will also assist TTU researchers in developing innovative programmes that had strong potential for training highly qualified human resource for the industries.”

The Vice Chancellor was confident that the Faculty of Applied Arts' RDRC would support the University's mission of building staff and students' capacities in various aspects of research management to stimulate ingenuity and creativity for national development.

He added “the RDRC will equip beneficiaries with modern research paradigms and methodologies in line with contemporary pedagogical trends in teaching and learning”

The Dean of the Faculty, Mr. Kofi Asante Kyei indicated that RDRC would among other things organize resources including books, journals, and periodicals, forming research groups and the production of annual research reports of the Faculty.

“This will go a long way to project the Faculty and also promote human resource development, he added.

