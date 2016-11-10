Bremanhene Campaign For Mahama Again

Baffuor Kotei Kutin Sraman, the Chief of Breman in Kumasi, has openly declared his support for President John Mahama ahead of the December polls.

The traditional leader mounted the political platform and campaigned vigorously for the President who visited the constituency as part of his campaign tour.

“Presidents are voted into political office to ensure development of the State and the president is already doing that.

“For me I am convinced that President Mahama is on the right track, regarding the development of the state, so he should be retained.”

Previous Endorsement

Baffuor Kutin Sraman, it would be recalled, openly endorsed President Mahama prior to the 2012 presidential elections publicly.

The Breman Chief endorsed Mahama when he visited Breman in 2012 to inaugurate road projects.

Denial

DAILY GUIDE published that story on its front page at the time and it generated controversy after the chief was lambasted by members of the general public.

Surprisingly, the Bremanhene made a U-turn and denied endorsing President Mahama on radio apparently due to enormous pressure.

This time around, the Breman chief stated categorically that President Mahama would win the December 7 polls.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration had embarked on several development projects across the country.

Baffuor Kutin Sraman said voting out President Mahama and the NDC administration would hamper development in the country.

He repeated the NDC campaign slogan 'JM Toaso' three times on stage, which drew applause from the elated NDC faithful at venue.

It is God who crowns presidents and I believe that President Mahama has won the 2016 polls already, Baffuor Kutin Sraman indicated.

In attendance were Brogya Genfi, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Suame, Kofi Adams, Campaign Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

