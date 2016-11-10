President Zuma to host President Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama of Botswana

South Africa and Botswana will deepen their economic cooperation as President Jacob Zuma tomorrow, 11 November 2016, hosts his Botswana counterpart, His Excellency President Lt General Seretse Khama Ian Khama on the occasion of the 3rd Session of the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria.

South Africa and Botswana cooperate in a variety of area including among others, transport, trade and investment, health, education, environmental issues, water, science and technology, agriculture, justice, immigration, energy, finance, culture, security and sport.

South Africa remains one of the major trading partners of Botswana. In 2015, South Africa’s total bilateral trade with Botswana stood at R 57.97 billion.

There is a large presence of South African companies in Botswana which are involved in various sectors such as housing, food and beverages, construction, retail, hotels and leisure, banking, medical services, etc. These companies continue to contribute to the growth and development of the Botswana economy.

The South African delegation to the BNC will comprise Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Ms Naledi Pandor, Minister of Science and Technology; Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry; Minister of Energy, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson; Ms Dipuo Peters, Minister of Transport; Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Water and Sanitation; and Mr Senzeni Zokwana, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Details of the BNC meeting are as follows:

Date: Friday, 11 November 2016

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

