Declaration: African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC), Second Extraordinary Summit, 09 Nov 2016

1. We, the Heads of State and Government of the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC) met on the 09 November 2016 at the Second Extraordinary Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to consider the progress made by ACIRC.

2. Recalling the Assembly Decision AU/Dec 589 (XXVI) on its 26th Ordinary Session, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 30 – 31 January 2016 in which it “decided that the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC) will continue its mandate pending the AMANI AFRICA II Field Training Exercise After Action Review scheduled in Maputo, Mozambique in March 2016 and the Evaluation Mission to be undertaken by the Commission and Regional Economic Communities/ and Regional Mechanisms to the Regional Economic Communities to verify the state of readiness of Regional Standby Forces and requested the Commission to report through the Executive Council, on progress made in the implementation of this decision”.

3. Take note of the AUC report on the status of ACIRC and commend the Commission and ACIRC Volunteering Nations for the progress made.

4. Endorse the ACIRC Framework Nation (FN) Roster 2016/2017, Training Cycle 2016/2017 and decision of ACIRC 1st Extra Ordinary Ministerial meeting held in Addis Ababa on 29 January 2016. Direct that the next meetings at the level of ACIRC Chief of Defence Staffs (CDS) and Ministers be held in Angola.

5. Declare that ACIRC capability is ready to respond swiftly to crises and contribute to Peace Support Operations (PSO) mandated by the PSC pursuant to Article 4 (h) and (j) of the Constitutive Act.

6. Decide that the deployment of ACIRC should be the responsibility of the African Union PSC in consultation with ACIRC Volunteering Nations.

7. Direct the Commissioner for Peace and Security to continue to appraise/ review all conflict areas in Africa and propose ways in which ACIRC Volunteering Nations would contribute to contain the situation.