A parliamentary debate in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region was postponed because of the presence of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) women clad in red at the venue to protest against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area George Andah.

National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) postponed the debate because Mr. Andah was reportedly insecure with the presense of the protestors.

According to the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Hanna Tetteh, the women were there to protest against George Andah, who had attacked her single marital status by challenging her to show her husband to her constituents.

Madam Tetteh indicated that a number of NDC members in the constituency had taken offense to Mr. Andah's comments, of which he has remained unapologetic about, though she herself stated that she is not disturbed by Mr. Andah's campaign attacks.

“Quite frankly I couldn't care less about Mr. Andah's attacks on me. They are not my problem and I don't even consider them to be an issue. If that is the way he wants to do his campaign that is his choice. I will do my campaign differently.

“But there are some people in this constituency who are members of my party who have taken offense and for that reason; a number of the NDC women who were planning to attend the debate had worn funeral clothes as a sign of protest,” she said.

Concerning the cancellation of the debate, Madam Tetteh revealed that from the discussions their NCCE platform, it appeared that Mr. Andah was concerned that protesters “constituted propaganda and he [Andah] would not like to see that present during the debate.”

“For this reason the NCCE decided to suspend the debate and postpone it to another day,” she said.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana