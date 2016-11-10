Adio Music Ministry holds peace concert

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - The Adio Catholic music ministry has organised a peace concert in Accra dubbed: 'Sing for Peace,' to sensitise the congregation and guests on peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

The event saw 12 choirs from the Accra Archdioceses of the Catholic Church performing in different renditions including patriotic anthems to preach peace.

In a message to members, Mr Adio, the sole sponsor and main speaker at the event expressed the need for Ghanaians to sustain and safeguard the peace the country had been blessed with for decades.

He said: 'The duty of musicians in using music to promulgate messages of peace which many consider food for the soul cannot be undermined before, during and after the polls.'

He told Catholics at the concert to give importance to the peace of the country as they observe 'the year of mercy'.

'The jubilee year of mercy cannot be properly climaxed in an environment of violence and confusion,' he added.

Mr Adio urged young people to avoid abusing freedom of speech as it had become the order of the day on the airwaves.

He advised them to channel their views in a civilised manner.

Mary-Ann Okudzato a four-year old girl used the occasion to preach peace with a plea, stressing: 'I want peace for Ghana, I want peace for everyone and I want peace for jollof,' this got everyone amused and inspired.

The Adio Catholic Music Ministry with a five- member committee including Mr Prince Oduro, Mr Gabriel Aheto, Mr Daniel Opintan, Mr Emmanuel Quarshie and Mr Joseph Tetteh has been organising concerts and singing competitions since 2012 to educate and entertain people on various issues affecting the society.

By Cecilia A. K Diesob, GNA