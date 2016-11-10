It is unwanted when politicians want votes - Apostle

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, Missionary in charge of the Seven Day Congregation of Theocracy, has noted that the most unwanted period in human history is when politicians are contesting for office.

He said during this period, democracy should promote the rule of law, permit destruction of political opponents and the Western European Democracy was equally guilty.

Apostle Agbalenyoh said in the US leaders of the Republican and Democrat parties fought one another for the November 7 crucial election that their followers applauded.

'Mr Donald Trump of the Republican Party and Mrs Hillary Clinton of the Democrats inhumanly destroyed their decade hard won reputation before Americans whose votes they sought to enter the White House,' he said in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

It said in Ghana, the December 7 elections had become destructive of the credibility of opponents.

'Aspiring parliamentarians and those who are contesting for the presidency attack themselves with hurtful statements. Spirit of deception controls most aspiring politicians who lie about their opponents because they must at all course become parliamentarians or the president.

'These politicians must not allow the devil to control them because Satan, according to Christ Jesus, has fathered deception. 'Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye do will do,'' the statement said.

It said: 'As December 7 draws nearer, aspiring parliamentarians as well as those who are contesting the presidency, must avoid defamatory language or utterances during their final campaigns and after December 7 elections, and promote the indiscriminate and lawful democracy, in order to escape the judgment of the Almighty God the creator of the world…

'In fact, abusive political languages or statements would be judged by the Almighty God and punished.'

The statement said respect for opponents would give hope unto the Ghanaian community whose mandate the aspiring parliamentarians as well as presidency was seeking.

'In fact, attacking opponents for the four or eight year's political office should be customarily considered because integration of political enemies may be extremely difficult after December 7 elections or when the ruling party should be replaced.'

It said indirect involvement of religious leaders, traditional rulers and the media in the elections may cause mayhem because their activities could do harm to the promoting peaceful and transparent election.

It said the traditional rulers were the divinely custodians of the land and guardians of the people.

'While political positions are replaced each four years, traditional offices remain as long as prudent traditional leadership is exhibited. Their position is most honourable so much that good traditional practice will empower them as advisors to the president and guide to political leadership in Ghana.'

The statement said the Electoral Commission held the key of Ghana and must pray for divine guidance in discharging its duties responsibly by organising peace and transparent election, and to establish true and lawful democratic governance after December 7.

GNA