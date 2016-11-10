NPP to build landing beach to honour President Mills

Ekumfi Otuam (C/R) Nov 9, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, New Patriotic Party(NPP) Presidential Hopeful, says his government will construct a landing beach project and name it after the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He said the project, which has been on the drawing board over the years at Ekumfi Otuam would be built in the first year of office.

Another one at Ekumfi Narkwa will also be constructed to improve the livelihood of fishermen and fishmongers in the Ekumfi District.

Nana Addo gave the assurance when he addressed the chiefs, elders and Queen Mothers of at Ekumfi Otuam and Ekumfi Esuehyia as part of the five days tour of the Central Region.

The NPP Presidential Candidate warmly received Mr Essilfie Buckman, Ekumfi Constituency Chairman of NDC and his executives who have defected to the NPP and asked them to join forces together to win the elections.

According to Nana Addo, the projects are dear to his heart and NPP, adding that the delayed has affected the lives of people in the Ekumfi traditional Area and promised to construct them if Ghanaians voted NPP to power on December Polls.

Nana Addo stressed that the landing beach at Ekumfi Otuam would be constructed to honour the late Professor Mills who hailed from the town.

Nana Addo, as a sign of respect to late President Mills, asked the chiefs, elders and party supporters gathered at Otuam Methodist School Park rally ground to observe a minute of silence in memory of the late President.

He said:' May his soul rest perfectly in the bosom of God.'

Nana Addo gave the assurance that the people of Ekumfi Constituency and the Region as a whole should use their thumps to vote President John Dramani Mahama out of power.

He said the country was well endowed with abundance riches but yet Ghanaians were facing abject poverty due to bad mismanagement of national resources under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for the past eight years.

The NPP Presidential Candidate said the first National capital budget for 2017, a total of 275 million dollars would be allocated to each constituency for infrastructural development.

According to Nana Addo the one District one factory policy will never be abandoned as some political opponents have been saying to throw dust into the eyes.

He said under an NPP government education would be giving a top priority, adding that free SHS education still remained as a major policy of NPP when voted to power.

Nana Addo was accompany by Mr Robert Kutin, NPP Regional Chairman, Mr Alan Kojo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr K.T. Hammond, MP for Effiduase in the Ashanti region, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Minister of Trade and Industry and Regional Integration and former MP for Offinso North and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Minister of Information.

Nana Addo and his entourage called on the Acting Omanhene of Ekumfi, Idan VI and his subjects at Ekumfi Esuehyia.

Nana Idan appealed to the NPP Presidential Candidate to upgrade the Health Care Centre at Esueshyia to District Hospital.

He appealed to Nana Addo to complete the construction of the roads, and improve water projects in the Traditional Area.

Nana Addo, called on the Spiritual Head of Saviour Church of Ghana, Elia Dadiako Asante at Gomoa Nyanyano and Nana Ninsin XVIII, Chief of Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District.

Mr Kyerematen said NPP was capable to create more jobs and wealth under the one district one factory policy as contained in the Party's Manifesto.

He said the NDC as a social democratic party never created a single social Intervention to cushion the population.

Mr Kyerematen said Nana Addo was the only person, Ghanaians could trust to deliver them from the vicious cycle of poverty.

He said businesses had collapsed under NDC government due to high interest rate from single digit to double and arbitrary increase of import and export duties.

Mr Kyerematen hinted that Government under Nana Addo would reduce drastically import and export duties to help the growth of businesses in the country and beyond.

