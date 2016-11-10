Veep Campaigns In Western Region



Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur is in the Western Region as he canvasses for votes to retain the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Mahama in power during the December 7 general election.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the vice president began the four-day visit from the Sefwi area in the northern part of the region on Monday.

Veep Amissah-Arthur is expected to call on chiefs and opinion leaders, meet with party supporters, address rallies and interact with students, among other groups.

At Prestea/Huni Valley, he was warmly received by the residents, including the divisional chief of the town, Nana Nteboa Prah IV.

Addressing NDC supporters at Prestea, Mr Amissah-Arthur called on the people to ignore all the “false news” about the NDC government by political opponents.

He said that government would continue to fast-track the massive infrastructural development that it had started in the area.

He confirmed the bad nature of the roads as indicated by Nana Akufo-Addo – standard bearer of the New Patriotic Party – when he (Nana) visited the region a few weeks ago.

When Nana Addo spoke about the bad roads, President Mahama reacted by saying that the NPP leader was sleeping as he was touring the area and so he didn't see the roads that had been constructed by his (president's) NDC government.

And having travelled on the same roads, Amissah-Arthur conceded that the road networks in the region are deplorable, pleading for time to fix them.

“I traveled on the road to Prestea and I have to admit that the road network here is not the best. I gather the contractor who was supposed to work on the road had abandoned the project because he had not been paid. I assure you we will soon resolve the problem for the contractor to resume work,” he stressed.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur assured the chiefs and people of Prestea of government's resolve to resuscitate the Prestea underground mine to boost economic activities in the town.

He also disclosed that the government would put measures in place to bring back the defunct Sankofa Gold Mine in the area in view of its importance to the livelihood of the people and its contribution to the growth of the economy.

“So please vote for Mahama for the NDC government to continue the development projects in the area. If you decide to change, the on-going projects will be stalled,” he asserted.

In a speech, Nana Nteboa Prah touted some of the achievements of the NDC in the area and advised the party's supporters to avoid voting 'skirt and blouse' (voting for the president and against the parliamentary candidate) since it stalls development.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

