Juju Man Arrested For Money Doubling

A 28-year-old self-styled spiritualist has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding a man to the tune of GH¢42,950 under the pretext of performing money rituals for the victim.

The suspect, Abdulai Fuseini, allegedly committed the act at Pokuase when the victim contacted him to perform some rituals for him to become rich.

He reportedly collected the money from the victim under the pretext of doubling it but ended up bolting with it.

The suspect has since been granted police enquiry bail while investigations continue.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the victim a month ago, saw the advertisement put out by the suspect on a television station and contacted him for financial assistance.

Fuseini reportedly told the victim that he could perform some special rituals for him which would make him (victim) become rich in no time.

Suspect then purportedly took GH¢100 from the victim as consultation fee after which Fuseini was said to have made some incantations apparently to create the impression that he was doing something to help the victim.

Later the suspect, according to the police officer, demanded an amount of GH¢17,950 from the victim for the purchase of a cow, perfume and other items for some rituals.

After collecting the money, he allegedly asked the victim to go home and report the following morning for the rituals to be completed.

Just as the victim was about leaving, Fuseini allegedly showed him a bag full of dollars and further asked him to pay GH¢50,000 before the money could be given to him.

The victim said he managed to raise an amount of GH¢25,000 for the suspect but the dollars were never handed over to him.

After receiving the money, ASP Tenge said, Fuseini vanished and was never seen again by the victim until police accosted him on November 2, 2016 at Pokuase, after a report had been made.

The matter is still under investigation.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

