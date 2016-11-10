Today's front pages: Thursday, November 10, 2016

TRUMP STUNS WORLD

The world was in denial of Donald Trump presidency in the United States. Many thought his race for the White House was a joke, but 2a.m. yesterday, that dream had become a reality.

7 ON BALLOT AFTER EC CLEARED 3 MORE

Another major hurdle has been cleared for the conduct of the December 7 elections as the seven qualified presidential candidates yesterday picked their positions on the presidential ballot paper.

PURC BLAMES POWER COMPANIES FOR OUTAGES

The PURC has reprimanded the power utility companies for failing to adequately address unplanned power outages being experienced by customers in parts o the country.

DECEMBER 7 POLLS: PPP PICKS 4TH SLOT ON BALLOT

Presidential hopeful of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, will occupy the fourth position on the presidential ballot paper for the December 7 general elections.

SUPREME COURT SCOLDS EC

The Supreme Court yesterday scolded the EC for showing disrespect towards the court.

DEBT PLEDGES HIT GH¢5.4BN

The tight job market in the country has reportedly sparked an entrepreneurial revolution among young graduates many of whom have turned to self-employment to drive innovation and help to solve one of the country’s major social challenges: unemployment.

BANKS CRAVE MORE LOAN RESTRUCTURING DEALS

Government’s decision to restructure VRA’s debts has been well received by banks in the country which are hoping such arrangements will be made for other state-owned enterprises whose indebtedness have suffocated the operations of the financial institutions, the Bank of Ghana has said.

COURIER INDUSTRY NAGS REGULATOR OVER ILLEGAL OPERATORS

Courier industry operators have asked the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to up its game and rid the system of faceless operators who are taking businesses away from legitimate operators.

EC OKAYS 7 DROPS 8 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The EC has given the green light to seven presidential candidates to contest in the December election.

NDC BOYS ON RAMPAGE AT ODODODIODIOO

Angry members of the NPP in the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra yesterday besieged the Jamestown Police Station demanding the immediate release of three of their members – Teddy Moore, Nii Koodi and another young man whose name was only given as Prince.

BoG UNDER IMF PRESSURE

The Bank of Ghana has three months to come out with its recapitalization plan for banks in Ghana to avert a deepening of the current instability in the country’s financial sector, Business Finder can reveal.

REDUCE TAX BURDEN – AGI, ICU CRY OUT

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) have intensified calls on the government to reduce the tax burden on their members.

