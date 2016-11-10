Odododiodoo troubles: Adjiri Blankson urges NPP calm ahead of polls

New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Odododiodoo constituency in the Greater Accra region have been cautioned against engaging in acts of violence as the December 7 elections beckon.

This is after supporters of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman on clashed on Tuesday.

A former Metropolitan Cheif Executive (MCE) of the the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and NPP patron, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, urged the NPP supporters to put peace first in the name of victory at the polls.

He said, “we believe in peace because we know we are winning an election come 7th December. We have warned our people to be cautious because the moment you engage in violet act, the police will arrest you and keep you indefinitely.”

The clashes in the constituency, led to the arrest of three NPP members who were eventually released on Wednesday. Some supporters of the NPP besieged the Jamestown Police station demanding the release of the men who were arrested after clashes.

But Mr. Blankson suggested some level of bias on the part of police because there were no reports of arrests on the side of the NDC.

“What we are saying is that if you have arrested three people from our party and you fail to arrest any from the other side then justice and fair play have not been exhibited.”

Allegations

The incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, alleged that the NPP's Nii Lante Bannerman masterminded the attacks on his supporters on Tuesday [November 8] that led to clashes when his team had ended a rally at Jamestown in the constituency that evening.

According to him, Mr Bannerman had organised some young men to attack his team members with guns, machetes and other weapons.

Nii Lante Bannerman

But Mr. Vanderpuye was also accused of physical assault by his NPP contender. Mr. Bannerman alleged that Mr. Vanderpuye accosted and attacked him at his residence in James Town on Wednesday morning.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana