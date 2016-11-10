A Ghanaian author has said Donald Trump’s surprise ascension to the U.S. Presidency was the result of what he calls a systematic erosion of the country’s conservative values.

Francis Cudjoe Jnr said Donald Trump, and not Hilary Clinton, is the best choice for the United States because Barack Obama’s administration championed policies that persecuted the strong Christian values on which the country was founded.

“America is a conservative country, and this great nation was built on certain values and those values which were Christian values are being eroded. I am not saying that Trump is a highly religious person, but during his campaign, I got the sense that his victory would bring a relief to Christians in America,” he said.

He spoke on current affairs programme, PM Express on the Joy News channel on Multi TV, Wednesday.

Donald Trump on Wednesday stunned millions across the globe and defied many election poll predictions when he beat Hilary Clinton to White House.

The Billionaire, who had not held any political office before, was tipped to lose the election because in the lead-up to the elections on Tuesday, he had comments that many have condemned as extremist and undiplomatic.

However, speaking on PM Express, Francis Cudjoe Jnr, who is Author of "The Great European Union Referendum Debate: Should the UK remain a member of the EU or leave", said he was all the time praying that Trump should win.

“I am a Christian so I view world events from a Biblical perspective,” he said, citing the legalization of gay marriage under Barack Obama in some American States as one of the many aberrations on the American society.

He recalls that in the heat of the legalization of same-sex marriage, the system still chased after some bakery shops owned by Christians who refused to bake wedding cakes for would-be gay couples.

“Why should America, a Christian nation, become so hard on Christians and their values. I thought a Trump Presidency will give Christians the opportunity to be able to express their views,” he said.

He said Trump is likely to relax his extreme views because he will surround himself with the right people.

Watch Francis Cudjoe make his submissions in the video link below.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]