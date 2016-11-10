Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings says her first appearance on the ballot sheet to contest the December polls is a win for women and the rule of law.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had disqualified Mrs. Agyeman Rawlings along with 13 other flagbearers including the for filing presidential nomination forms with anomalies.

But following legal tussles that began in the High Court and ended in the Supreme Court, the apex court ordered the EC to allow the affected candidates to correct the errors and resubmits them. Consequently, three of the parties were given the nod by the EC to contest.

Mrs. Agyeman Rawlings said of the development: “this win that we have got as NDP is not a win for me alone; it is a win for our supporters. It is a win for women, it is a chance for us as a nation to change what is going on so the young people, women, the elderly, everybody in Ghana who wants Ghana to be seen as having a stamp on the African continent will see this as their win as well.”

In her view, the ensuing litigation after the initial disqualification is proof that “the rule of law does work in Ghana and that every institution must work within the law.”

Following the balloting of for spots on the ballot paper, the NDP landed the second spot and Mrs. Agyeman Rawlings expressed hope that “being number two [on the ballot sheet] will also help propel us to the level that we want to get to.”

PPP, PNC also clear to contest

The Progressive People's Party’s (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and the People's National Congress' (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama were also cleared to contest in the upcoming Presidential elections on Wednesday as the EC approved of their respective party's resubmitted presidential nomination forms after reviewing it.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana