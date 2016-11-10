Running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged electorates to accept gifts presented to them by the NDC because it is theirs by right.

According to him, the money used to buy the gifts, which is aimed at influencing their voting decisions, is cash stolen from Ghanaians in the last 8 years.

“They will come with sewing machines, motorbikes, money et cetera. My advice to you is that when they come collect the motorbikes, sewing machines, and money and spend it well, well because this is your own money”, he said.

Dr. Bawumia, however, urged Ghanaians to nonetheless vote out the NDC because another four years under the NDC will mean more corruption, incompetence, and suffering.

The NPP Running Mate made these comments at Manbabga in the Bunkpurugu constituency of the Northern Region on Monday.

“Because the NDC has not done any work, you will see that they don’t have a message. And so when we leave, in a few days or a few weeks’ time, the NDC will also come but they will come with propaganda,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia told a gathering of NPP supporters that the money that was used to financed the gifts should have been used finance life-transforming projects for Ghanaians, instead the NDC government was not doing that.

“That is the money they should have been used for our roads, for our hospitals and the money that should have been used to subsidize fertilizer for you. They did not do that, they took the money and they are now trying to come to us with that same money to bribe us for us to votes for them. Collect it, it is your money, spend it well but vote for Solomon Boar and Nana Akufo-Addo”, he reiterated.

The NPP Difference

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explained that unlike the NDC, the NPP will not corruptly hijack funds belonging to the people but ensure through prudent policies like the $1 million per constituency a year program that the money goes directly into projects that will make the lives of the people better.

“For the first time, we will ensure that money from the capital budget is directly brought to you so you also have your fair share of development. With this money, which will come every year to every constituency, we can fix the little problems that our villages have whether it is water, schools, markets, health facilities etc”, he explained.

Dr. Bawumia is on the second leg of his tour of the Northern Region and has so far been to the Yunyoo and Bunkpurugu Constituencies.

He is scheduled to also be in the Nalerigu-Gambaga, Walewale and Yagaba-Kubore Constituencies on this leg.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN