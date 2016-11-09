Dagbong students embark on peace march

Yendi (N/R), Nov. 9, GNA - Students of the Dagbong State Senior High Technical School embarked on a street march through the principal streets of Yendi to highlight the need for peaceful elections in the society.

Bearing placards, they paraded the streets with messages such as: 'Peace brings development, war brings destruction', 'A heart of peace gives life,' 'In peace, sons bury fathers but war violates the order of nature and fathers bury sons'.

A peace club was also formed at the Dagbong State Senior High Technical School as part of activities to promote peace in the society.

The club has a membership of 100 with five executives which include Mr Wuni Dawuda, Patron; M-Muani Francis, President; Abukari Ibrahim, Vice President; Issahaku Sulemana, Member; and Miss Abdulai Amina, Secretary.

Inaugurating the club at the school, Mr Peter Atia, Secretary of the Yendi Catholic Peace Centre, said any effort to ensure peace in the society would be supported.

He urged the students to educate their colleagues on the need for peace and avoid situations that would lead to societal disturbances.

Mr Atia said the Yendi Catholic Centre will work closely with all proponents of peace to ensure that more of such clubs are established in the society.

