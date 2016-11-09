Peace remains paramount to government - Bani

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Nov.9, GNA - Mr Prosper Bani, the Minister of the Interior, has reaffirmed government's commitment to ensure peace, security and stability in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

'The state of the security of this country is very strong and firm, we are doing everything possible to make sure that as we approach the elections on 7th December nothing happens to any individual or group of person because they are exercising their democratic dispensation,' he said.

The Interior Minister gave the assurance at the re-launching ceremony of the 'Independent Newspaper', in Accra.

He said the security agencies were working hard to maintain the peace and stability being enjoyed in the country and had put in place visible and invisible security interventions to avert any disturbances and attack on the nation.

He advised that security had become a collective responsibility of all citizens and no longer reserved for members of the security agencies.

He said emerging threats to the peace and security of the times required collaborative efforts hence total vigilance was also demanded to ensure peace and security in the country.

Mr Bani therefore urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and provide timely information on suspicious activities to the security agencies for immediate action to be taken.

The Independent Newspaper, originally the brainchild of Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, first printed in 1989 is not only one of Ghana's foremost private newspapers, but also, for years, continued to be a pacesetter in objective and balanced reporting of news, commentary and analysis at all levels.

Mr Ben Otchere, Director, Angel Publishing said the new management sought to have a newspaper that would be human centred to be devoid of overly politicising of issues but of humanitarian situations including health, education and others.

'Under the current management of Angel Publishing, The Independent Newspaper is well positioned with the onerous aim of promoting credible, accurate and objective reports, analysis and commentary at all times.

'We remain steadfast in our commitment to preserve the notable attributes of the newspaper: accuracy, reliability, fairness, balance and responsible reporting, hence our tagline 'Truth for God and Country','' he said.

Mr Thomas Buabeng, Lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, urged media practitioners to position themselves as neutral arbitrators and desist from sensationalism and partisan activities to matriculate Ghana into a higher level of democracy, peace and stability.

GNA