University curriculum should include entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial skills training

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - African university curriculum must encouraged students to create their own entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial skills to be relevant in the field of work, Mr Austin Okere, Founder of Computer Warehouse Group, has said.

Mr Okere said intrapreneurship is the act of behaving like an entrepreneur while working within a large organization.

'Intrapreneurship refers to employee initiatives in organizations to undertake something new, without being asked to do so. It focuses on innovation and creativity, and transforms an idea into a profitable venture, while operating within the organizational environment', he said.

Mr Okere made the call in Accra at a Global Business Network and EFMD joint conference in Africa held on the theme: 'Markets Shaping Management Education', and hosted by Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

The conference brought together deans, faculty and senior administrators from African countries, Asia, America, Europe and Australia.

The conference provided opportunities for participants to discuss and learn about innovations and trends in education management and forge new personal and institutional relationships.

Mr Okere said African universities must teach students to be creative and learn something new to adapt to changes that has engulfed the world of business.

'Students should be encouraged to leverage the need for inclusiveness, avail more people in online courses as well as link industry expectations with learning'.

He said universities should provide opportunities for students to engage in entrepreneurial experiences and create a software factory that gets academics, students and an external company to work on external projects.

Mr Austin said universities need to be more astute in dealing with work-integrated learning placements, saying universities should not only be engaged with entrepreneurship as part of formal education but through all aspects of its operation.

He said there is a need to build a much greater connection between the university and its local context including the industry, communities, NGOs, community-based groups, and trade unions for effective synergies.

Mr Austin said the ideas for entrepreneurship should emanate from partnerships between the university and people outside it, to engage in effective interdisciplinary work.

Mr Guy Pfeffermann, Founder of Global Business School Network, said the conference has been designed to be interactive, informative and inspirational.

He said youth unemployment is on the rise around the world, where students are graduating from academic programmes lacking the full complement of skills needed to be successfully employed.

Professor Samuel Bonsu, Dean of GIMPA Business School, said Africa is endowed with rich resources but lack of effective leadership and management has affected its development.

He said the conference would provide opportunities for stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions and chart the new path in strengthening the African educational system for sustainable development.

GNA