Fast-track completion of projects, Gowrie Senior High appeals

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Gowrie (U/E), Nov. 9, GNA - Mrs Margaret Akparibo, the Headmistress of the Gowrie Senior High/ Technical School in the Bongo District, has appealed to the the Ministry of Education to fast-track the completion of projects in the school.

She said some of the ongoing projects in the school include the dormitories for the students, an 18-unit classroom block and dining hall among others.

She said this at the recent Silver Jubilee celebration of the school.

Mrs Akparibo said many of the projects initiated by the Ministry and the GETFund project have been halted saying these were various projects awarded in 2009 and 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

She said the situation has compelled the 519 girls of the school to occupy a facility which was originally built by the World Vision Ghana with a capacity to contain only 49 girls.

She said the boys were in the same situation with 714 of them occupying only one dormitory.

'While acknowledging government's effort, permit me on this occasion to plead with the GETFund and the Ministry of Education to critically look at all the projects in the Gowrie Senior High/ Technical School to get them completed, as a matter of urgency', the Headmistress said.

She said lack of staff accommodation means of transport and inadequate non-teaching staff as some of the major obstacles and appealed non-governmental organizations and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Albert Abongo, the Upper East Regional Minister, whilst appealing to parents and teachers to ensure the proper upbringing of their children, also entreated the teachers to live above reproach and exhibit high sense of humility, punctuality, honesty and devotion to duty.

The occasion, which was on the theme: 'Improving Quality of Secondary /Technical Education, the Role of Stakeholders ', attracted various stakeholders in the society.

GNA