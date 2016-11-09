Align courses with the demands of industry - Mahama

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 09, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has urged the universities to align their academic courses with the demands of industry to rein in the rising graduate unemployment.

'Ghana needs a new breed of graduates whose field of study put them at an advantageous position to be absorbed by the private sector based on their knowledge and competency on the job market.'

President Mahama was addressing the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) branch of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi on the last day of his election campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

He indicated that many of the courses run by the universities were gradually losing their relevance on the job market.

He said they had become saturated and no longer held any prospects for the industrial development of emerging economies.

President Mahama was candid with the students, telling them that, the public sector had become choked with the government employing about 600,000 people.

He encouraged the youth to have the courage to set up their own businesses to create job for themselves and others.

He used the occasion to highlight his government's achievements over the last four years and said a lot of progress had been made.

He cited the massive infrastructure development - expansion of electricity and road network, potable water coverage and education facilities.

President Mahama gave upbeat assessment of the economy and said the difficult economic decisions had paid off.

Interest rates and inflation had normalized for some time now and the erratic power supply dealt with, he added.

He announced that work would soon begin on the reconstruction of the Kumasi-Accra highway into a dual-carriageway to allow for traffic flow and facilitate socio-economic activities. GNA