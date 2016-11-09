Ho Constituency Parliamentary candidates commit to peace

Ho, Nov 9, GNA - Parliamentary Candidates in the Ho Constituency have resolved to ensure that peace prevailed in the Constituency before, during and after the impending general elections.

The candidates said they were aware of the importance of peace in promoting socio-economic development and urged their followers to act peacefully on and off campaign platforms.

They made the commitment at a debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for the Parliamentary Parties and Independent Parliamentary candidates in Ho.

Mr. Patrick Asiedu, Deputy Regional Director, NCCE expressed optimism that Ghana would emerge victorious after the polls and asked the citizenry to support state institutions in the delivery of their mandate.

Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC stood for peace and was hopeful of an event free polls in the Constituency.

He said his position as a member of the Finance Planning Committee of Parliament helped him to secure over 40 million US dollars for the Constituency, which he said translated into developmental projects.

Responding to questions on the National Health Insurance Scheme, which was of concern to most of the electorate, Mr Kpodo said, the Scheme was still active and described as false, rumours that the Scheme had collapsed.

Mr Edwin Tukpeyi, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, said as an experienced and successful entrepreneur, he believed that empowering the youth to be economically independent through entrepreneurship was the way forward.

He promised interventions such as establishing vocational training institutions and a bank to be owned and managed by the Constituency.

Mr Tenasu Kofi Gbedemah, Ho Municipal Chairman, Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), said violence should not be tolerated and urged all to support whoever emerged winner of the parliamentary election in the Constituency.

He expressed disappointment over the absence of plans for the aged in the manifestos of the candidates.

The debate, aimed at giving the candidates the opportunity to exhibit knowledge of governance, attracted identifiable groups including Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Media, People with Disability (PWDs), Radio Stations and Security Agencies.

It was partnered by the Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA), with collaboration from the European Union (EU) and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Health, education, employment and agriculture dominated discussions at the forum.

Meanwhile, Mr Ernest Gaewu, the Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not present at the debate.

GNA