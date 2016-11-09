KFHI donates various items to Bongo District

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bongo (U/E), Nov. 9, GNA - Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) has donated foot-wear to some school children and staff of Zoomlion Company Limited, a waste management company, in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The items which were received by the Bongo Traditional Council were distributed to the school children and the staff of the Zoomlion in the area by Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyaarum, the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional area.

The Paramount chief lauded the efforts of Madam Lee Goo of the Joyful African Mission for facilitating the donation effort.

'The Bongo Traditional Council apart from this donation, has also on a number of occasions received items including school bags, books, clothing and food from KFHI all through the efforts of Madam Lee Goo of the African Mission and her husband for distribution to vulnerable groups in the society, the Paramount Chief said.

He also commended the Joyful African Mission for complementing the efforts of the government to establish a private basic school in the District and thanked the staff of Zoomlion Company Limited for helping to keep the environment of Bongo clean.

