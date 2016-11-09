Stop voting for colours

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Nov 8, GNA - Mr Richmond Larweh Mensah, Convention Peoples Party (CPP) parliamentary candidate for Tema East, has advised electorates to desist from voting for colours.

Mr Mensah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said instead of analysing issues and policies of aspirants, voters only voted based on the colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Ghanaians must change their attitudes of looking at colours, they must listen and look at the candidates before voting," the 55 years old photographer stressed.

He observed that over the years, voters in Tema East had voted consistently for the NPP but the constituency was deteriorating.

He blamed the Member of Parliament for not putting the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on its toes leading to indiscriminate sitting of containers, kiosks, and wooden structures in the area.

Mr Mensah said because of the inactivity of the MP, the TMA had lost grip of the situation and promised to push the Assembly to restore the constituency to its former glory and beauty.

The CPP candidate said a planned city like Tema was now engulfed in filth, sewer problems, flooding and reeled on a high risk of an outbreak of diseases.

He said Tema was not planned to have open markets which had people selling on the streets and bare ground and therefore promised to ensure the establishment of food distribution centres which would be properly regulated to clear traders off the streets and provide residents with quality healthy food items.

According to him, residents in his constituency were currently not happy as they lacked proper toilet facilities, water, accommodation and jobs.

He described as appalling the state in which residents reside in some parts of Tema East especially those along the Tema Manhean coast.

Mr Mensah added that the whole of the constituency which covered Community One, Site One through to Site 21 and the whole of Tema Manhean, had only one public toilet.

He therefore promised to use part of his share of the Member of Parliament's (MP) common fund for the provision of more public toilets.

He also gave the assurance that fisher folks who were currently idling around, would be either supported to repair their canoes or would be provided with trawlers.

Mr Mensah indicated that fishermen must be encouraged in all ways to provide the country with the needed fish instead of the promotion of foreign fishing companies and products.

Touching on the conflicting role of the TMA and the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), he noted that when voted as the MP, he would initiate a meeting between the two agencies to find a lasting solution to it and possibly push for a legislation to permanently solve it.

Mr Mensah said his party was embarking on a low profile campaign instead of organizing big rallies, floats among others.

He stated that he and his team had visited factories and companies established by Dr Kwame Nkrumah to assess their current state.

He added that they had also visited all the communities in Tema East and noted their peculiar problems which he would solve when voted for.

The CPP candidate therefore called on the electorate to massively vote for him to enable him obtain his target of 85 per cent win of the votes cast on December 7.

Mr Mensah, who is married with two children had been a card bearing member of the CPP for 15 years and was currently the party's Tema East constituency chairman.

He is contesting the seat with the incumbent MP, Mr Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, of the NPP, former Tema mayor, Mr Kempes Robert Papa Nii Ofosuware of the NDC and an independent candidate, Mr Theophilus Nii Ankamah Densu-Tetteh.

GNA