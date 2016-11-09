EC receives nomination forms from disqualified presidential nominees

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) in compliance with the Supreme Court's (SC) directive on Tuesday received the amended nomination forms of 10 disqualified presidential nominees.

The aspirants include Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, Progressive People's Party (PPP); Dr Edward N. Mahama, People's National Convention (PNC); Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, National Democratic Party (NDP) and Mr Kwasi Addai Odie, United Progressive Party (UPP), and Dr Agyenim Boating, United Front Party (UFP).

The rest are Dr Hassan Ayariga, All People's Congress (APC); Dr Henry Lartey, Great Consolidate Popular Party (GCPP); Mr Kofi Akpalo, Independent People's Party (IPP); Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and an independent aspirant Mr Asiedu K. Walker.

However, Mr Kwabena Adjei of the Reformed Patriotic Democrat (RPD) withdrew his nomination, whilst Mr Thomas Nii Arko Ward-Brew, Democratic People's Party (DPP) and Warrant Officer Class One Richard Nison Tetteh, United Development System (UDS) failed to submit their amended forms.

It would be recalled that at the close of nominations, the EC acting on statutes regulating the filing of nominations for Presidential Elections - the 1992 Constitution, Public Elections Regulations 2016 (CI 94), Representation of People's Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 284) and the Presidential Elections Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 285) disqualified 13 presidential nominees.

However, the PPP's Dr Nduom proceeded to the high court and overturned the EC's ruling.

Not satisfied with the verdict of the high court, the EC also took the matter to the SC, which also ruled in favour of Dr Nduom.

The SC also directed that all similar proceedings at the high court by the PNC, APC and the NDP be suspended, which paved the way for the disqualified candidates to submit their amended nomination forms.

