Man in court for harming ex-girlfriend

Accra Nov. 9, GNA - A man who could not accept that his ex-girlfriend had quit their relationship and smashed her head with a pavement block several times has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Ismael Nartey is said to have thrown a stone at the victim who got injured on the head and collapsed.

Nartey who nearly broke down in tears, pleaded guilty to causing harm and he was convicted by the court.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Aryeetey sentenced him to a fine of GHC600 in default go to jail for three months. He is to pay all medical bills of the complainant who is still receiving medical treatment.

The court, however, remanded him into Police custody to reappear on November 14 to stand trial on the charges of assault and failing to provide basic needs for his two kids after denying those charges.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant Regina Quartey is the ex-girl friend of Nartey and had two kids aged three and two years.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Regina resides in her family house at Korle Worko, Accra while Nartey lives at Zongo Lane also in Accra.

Prosecution said since 2014, Nartey had failed to provide food, shelter, clothing, medication and education for his two children.

Due to that, prosecution said, the complainant walked out of the relationship and this upsets Nartey.

Nartey had since been harassing, assaulting and intimidating the complainant wherever he meets her. Sometimes, prosecution said, Nartey would also go the family house of the complainant and rained insults on her family members.

On October 23, this year, at about 1:00 pm, the complainant was asleep when accused sent someone to call her. On arriving, Nartey invited her to accompany him to a spot but she declined because the place was dark.

According to the prosecutor Nartey got angry and assaulted her. The complainant whose face got swollen as result of the assault reported the matter to the Police at James Town.

Prosecution said on November 5, this year, at about 12:00 midnight, the complainant was conversing with one Ayishetu Mensah, a friend, when Nartey surfaced and angrily confronted her as to why she had informed her relations that she was no more interested in the relationship.

Prosecution said the complainant suspecting that Nartey would assault her walked away. but Nartey followed her and subjected the complainant to severe beatings.

Not satisfied with the act, prosecution said Nartey went for pavement block and smashed the complainant's head several times with it.

Prosecution said the complainant however managed to leave the scene and cross over to the other side of the road but Nartey threw a stone at her which made her collapsed.

Nartey's action infuriated sympathisers at the scene who apprehended him and sent to the Police station where formal complaint was made and the victim rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Accident Centre and she was treated.

The matter was later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of Ghana Police Service, the prosecutor said.

GNA