NCCE hosts debate in Ningo-Prampram

By Laudia Sawer

Dawhenya (GAR), Nov 9, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has hosted a parliamentary debate for the five candidates contesting for the Ningo-Prampram constituency seat.

The five are; Mr Casmire Nii Okine Mensah of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Mr. Samuel Nartey George, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Sylvester Tetteh, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard A. Nartey and Mr Frederick Marmah Martey of the All Peoples Congress (A PC) and the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) respectively.

All five candidates answered questions on education, agriculture, health and security issues in the constituency.

On education, whereas Mr Nartey of the APC promised to help increase the salaries of teachers in the area, CPP's Mr Martey said part of revenues mobilized in the constituency by the Assembly could be channelled into providing a befitting accommodation for teachers especially the District Education Director who commute from Accra to the District every day.

The PPP's Mr Mensah on the other hand, promised to liaise with the chiefs and Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) to acquire lands and provide the needed accommodation for teachers.

Mr Tetteh of the NPP said the teacher to student population ratio in Ningo-Prampram was poor and had led to an uninspiring 36 per cent success in the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He noted that it was unfortunate that due to lack of accommodation, teachers posted to the community refused to work stating that a Youth Empowerment Fund that would provide the needed educational infrastructure and accommodation would be established.

The NDC's Sam George on the other hand promised to use 80 per cent of his Member of Parliament's (MP) share of the Common Fund for educational bursaries, teachers' welfare issues, vocation among others.

He said the NDC through the Assembly had already provided accommodation in some of the villages for teachers with more to be provided.

Answering questions on security, all the candidates gave the assurance that they would help equip the Police with logistics such as motorbikes for patrols and building of more police posts in newly inhabited areas of the constituency.

Touching on the prevention of post-harvest losses for vegetables and watermelon farmers, all the candidates mentioned the sitting of factories in the area to process the crops.

Mr Tetteh added that he would help provide the constituency with a central market as well as introduce the growing of crops with longer shelve life.

Mr Sam George said his Iranian partners were already in the constituency to construct a juice factory which would depend on the watermelon cultivated in the area.

The need for the provision of more CHPS compounds in the area was also propagated by all the candidates to help prevent maternal mortality and serve as a first point of call for residents.

The PPP candidate further promised to provide all the 175 communities in the constituency with a health centre each.

Each of the five candidates called for votes to implement their vision for the constituency.

The debate which started on a peaceful note was nearly marred by supporters of the NPP and NDC who ignored the rules of the NCCE and resorted to chanting of party slogans, drumming, singing and cheering their candidates on while jeering their opponent.

They virtually drowned the debate in their drumming and singing and deprived residents and guests the opportunity to listen and scrunitise the conclusions of the candidates.

Mr Tetteh and Mr Sam George were therefore asked by the organisers to call their supporters to order.

Police presence at the Dawhenya lorry station which hosted the debate was inadequate as the NCCE was provided with only one police officer and one supporting officer from the Youth Employment Agency.

Miss Gify Agyeiwaa Badu, Ningo-Prampram NCCE Director, said the debate was not to declare a winner but to provide a platform for the candidates to interact with the electorate and explain their policies and visions to them.

Miss Badu reminded voters that the election was not just about choosing a representative for the people therefore the need to assess their policies to make an informed decision on who to vote for.

She noted that the debate was part of activities her outfit was embarking on with the support of the European Union to ensure that Ghanaians voted peacefully.

Nene Atsure Benta, Mankralo of the Prampram Traditional Area, chairing the debate, thanked the candidates for participating and urged them to continuously educate their supporters on the need to embark on their activities peacefully.

