Chinese Government supports Lordina Foundation

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - The Chinese Government has presented a cheque for an undisclosed amount of money to the Lordina Foundation to acquire start-up tools to support artisans in the rural areas of Ghana.

The cheque was presented by Ms Sun Boa Hong, the Chinese Ambassador, to the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, who is also the President of the Foundation at a ceremony in Accra.

Mrs Mahama had earlier made a request to the Chinese Ambassador to support her Foundation in its work of supporting artisans with tools to enable them to ply their trade effectively.

Support for artisans is another area the Lordina Foundation has been focusing on for some time now aside the medical supplies and equipment she presents to hospitals.

The Lordina Foundation's new focus of assisting artisans across the country is as a result of the struggle most of them go through to start and sustain their businesses due to lack of working capital and start-up kits.

With support from its sponsors and partners, the Lordina Foundation has presented assorted working tools to support the work of tailors, beauticians and barbers associations in many of the regions and districts of the country.

These included sewing and embroidery machines, over-lock machines, hand dryers, hairdryers and sterilisers, to assist the artisans to expand their businesses and improve their income earning capacity.

GNA