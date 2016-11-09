Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 9 November 2016 19:06 CET

EC kicks out Ayariga, six others again

By MyJoyOnline

The chances of the presidential candidates of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga and six others previously disqualified to partake in the December polls has been quashed as Ghana’s electoral body has rejected their nominations forms again.

Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Charlotte Osei explained to the media the disqualified candidates’ nomination forms fell short of the requirement stated in the C.I.94, the law governing the December polls.

The aspiring presidential candidates who have been disqualified include the United Front Party (UFP), Ward Brew and independent candidate, All People's Congress (APC) and Independent People's Party (IPP).

The others are candidates of the Great Consolidate Popular Party (GCPP), the United Development System Party (UDSP) and Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate.

Those who have been given the green light to contest include candidates of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and People's National Convention (PNC).

Also, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), as well as an independent candidate will be on the ballot come December 7.

