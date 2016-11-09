Brussels Conference for the Central African Republic

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini and the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin Archange Touadéra, will jointly chair the conference, which will be attended by ministers and high-level representatives from international organizations.

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will also participate.

The conference aims at mobilising the international community in order to generate political support and concrete commitments to support the Central African Republic's authorities' ambitious agenda to achieve peace, security and reconciliation across the country, as well as to promote development and economic recovery.

When: 17 November 2016

Where: the Council of the European Union - Justus Lipsius building (175 rue de la Loi, Brussels).

