Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Running Mate to Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that the people of Ghana should accept the various goodies the NDC will bring them ahead of the December Election as such goodies are from the billions the NDC has stolen from the people of Ghana in the last 8 years.

Dr. Bawumia however urged Ghanaians to nonetheless vote out the NDC as another four years under the NDC will mean more corruption, incompetence and suffering.

The NPP Running Mate made these comments at Manbabga in the Bunkpurugu constituency of the Northern Region on Monday.

“Because the NDC has not done any work, you will see that they don't have a message. And so when we leave, in a few days or a few weeks' time, the NDC will also come but they will come with propaganda and most importantly, they will come with goodies. They will come with sewing machines, motor bikes, money etc. My advice to you is that when they come collect the motor bikes, sewing machines and money and spend it well, well because this is your own money”, he said

Continuing, Dr. Bawumia explained that the goodies of the NDC is obviously from money they should have used to make the lives of the people better but which were corruptly kept through various schemes and said that it was only right that the people enjoy what was denied them in the way of development.

“This is the money they should have used for your development so collect it, it is your money, it is coming, you wait, you will see them bringing it in articulators. Collect it because it is yours. That is the money they should have used for our roads, for our hospitals and the money that should have been used to subsidize fertiliser for you. They did not do that, they took the money and they are now trying to come to us with that same money to bribe us for us to vote for them. Collect it, it is your money, spend it well but vote for Solomon Boar and Nana Akufo-Addo”, he said.

The NPP Difference

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explained that unlike the NDC, the NPP will not corruptly hijack funds belonging to the people but ensure through prudent policies like the $1million per constituency a year programme that the money goes directly into projects that will make the lives of the people better.

“For the first time, we will ensure that money from the capital budget is directly brought to you so you also have your fair share of development. With this money, which will come every year to every constituency, we can fix the little problems that our villages have whether it is water, schools, markets, health facilities etc”, he explained.

Dr. Bawumia is on the second leg of his tour of the Northern Region and has so far been to the Yunyoo and Bunkpurugu Constituencies. He is scheduled to also be in the Nalerigu-Gambaga, Walewale and Yagaba-Kubore Constituencies on this leg.

