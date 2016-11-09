Nduom, Nana Konadu, E. Mahama Cleared For 2016 Elections

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) presidential candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has finally been cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to contest in the upcoming Presidential elections.

The Electoral Commission on Wednesday approved of the party's resubmitted presidential nomination forms after reviewing it. The others also cleared to contest the upcoming polls include the National Democratic Party's (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and the People's National Congress' (PNC), Dr Edward Mahama.

The three candidates had earlier been disqualified together with 9 others by the Electoral Commission (EC), for inappropriately filling their nomination form. Following a legal tussle that resulted in a Supreme Court order that the EC allowed the affected candidates correct the errors and resubmit their forms, the three candidates were subsequently found to have amended the errors on their forms hence given the nod to represent their parties in the elections.

-Citifmonline