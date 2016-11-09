Breaking: Nduom, Konadu in, Ayariga, others out! - EC trims list to seven

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the inclusion of presidential candidates of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and People's National Convention (PNC) after they were disqualified along with eight others last month.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Dr Edward Mahama will now contest the December 7 election together with four other parties whose forms were passed by Commission last October.

At a news conference in Accra Wednesday, EC boss, Charlotte Osei announced that the Commission has rejected the nominations of eight other presidential candidates for failing to abide the C.I.94, the law governing the December polls.

The aspiring presidential candidates who have been disqualified include the United Front Party (UFP), Ward Brew and independent candidate, All People's Congress (APC) and Independent People's Party (IPP).

The others are candidates of the Great Consolidate Popular Party (GCPP), the United Development System Party (UDSP) and Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate.

More soon...

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com