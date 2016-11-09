Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Presidential ballot: NDC, NPP pick number 3 and 5

By CitiFMonline

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked the third and fifth spot respectively on the parliamentary ballot for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Six (6) political parties were present at the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday [November 9] to ballot for their spots on the presidential ballot paper.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) takes the first spot followed by the National Democratic Party (NDP) at the second spot while Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) takes the forth spot.

The independent candidate will take the last spot on the ballot.

All the qualified presidential aspirants were represented by their respective party officials for the balloting held at the Headquarters of the Commission.

NDC News

