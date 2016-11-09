EU deploys Election Observation Mission to Ghana

In response to an invitation by the Ghanaian authorities, the European Union has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Ghana to observe the Presidential and Parliamentary elections which are scheduled for 7 December. This is the third time that the European Union is observing elections in Ghana (previously in 2008 and 2012), which reflects the EU's long-term commitment to supporting credible, transparent and inclusive elections in the country.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Tamás Meszerics Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer HRVP Mogherini stated: "Ghana and the European Union share a long standing prosperous partnership. We have an effective framework for political dialogue and a cooperation strategyfocussed on supporting good governance. The upcoming general elections are set to be again very competitive, which reflects the vibrant and democratic nature of Ghana's society. We expect that the rule of law will prevail with all parties resolving any possible election disputes through dialogue and available legal remedies. Under the leadership of Chief Observer Meszerics the EU EOM will make an important contribution to this electoral process".

The Chief Observer, Mr. Meszerics, declared: "I am honoured to lead the EU EOM to Ghana. The forthcoming general elections will be another defining moment in the country's development.Ghana has achieved impressive progress in terms of democratization, good governance and respect for human rights and has set high standards in this regard. I believe these will be upheld and that the Ghanaian people will be expressing again their political choices in a peaceful and calm environment, thus confirming the strength of Ghana’s democratic institutions. I trust the December polls can further consolidate the country track record for well-run, inclusive and peaceful elections."

The EOM Core Team of seven EU election analysts arrived in Ghana on 26 October and will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process, and to prepare a comprehensive analysis of the process. As from early November the Core Team will be joined by 24 long-term observers, and later in early December by additional 32 short-term observers who will be deployed across the country. A delegation of the European Parliament and Ghana-based diplomats from EU Member States will also reinforce the mission on election day. The EU EOM looks forward to cooperate with other international observation missions that have endorsed the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation.

At the request of the Ghanaian authorities, the deployment of an EU EOM aims to contribute to enhancing the transparency of the process, the respect for fundamental freedoms and will follow up with recommendations. The EU supports African efforts to reinforce the democratisation process across the continent. Since 2000, more than 70 election observation missions have been deployed by the EU in Africa.