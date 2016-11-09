NPP supporters arrested over Odododiodio clashes released

The three New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were arrested over clashes between the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodio constituency have been released.

There was violent clashes between supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman on Tuesday evening.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, alleged that the NPP's Nii Lante Bannerman masterminded the attacks on his supporters on Tuesday [November 8] night when his team had ended a rally at Jamestown in the constituency.

According to him, Mr Bannerman had organized some young men to attack his team members with guns, machetes and other weapons.

The clashes reportedly occurred after separate campaign rallies held by the two men ended.

Some supporters of the NPP earlier besieged the Jamestown Police station demanding the release of some of the men who were arrested after clashes

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana