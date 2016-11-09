Chaos in Odododiodio; 3 NPP supporters arrested

There is tension in the Odododiodio Constituency in Accra following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

The clashes were said to have taken place yesterday after a mammoth rally organised by the New Patriotic Party.

Some NPP supporters in an interview with Joy FM's Ernest Manu alleged they were attacked by persons they believe to be NDC supporters at Abola, shortly after the rally had ended.

On Wednesday however, three supporters of the NPP were arrested in connection with the violence, the night before.

As a result, hundreds of supporters of the NPP have massed up at the James Town police station demanding the immediate release of the supporters.

Ernest Manu reports that armoured vehicles, heavily armed police officers have arrived at the station guarding the crowd of angry supporters at the James Town police station.

Assault?

In a spill-over, from Tuesday night's violence, the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP Nii Lantey Bannerman is claiming to have been assaulted by the incumbent MP and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, a claim Myjoyonline.com cannot independently confirm.

According to him, he was punched in the face by the Minister in the middle of a road in James Town.

The Minister had allegedly followed him through town, he claimed. There were also reports of gunshots.

All attempts to get the minister's response have proved futile.

The James Town police will not comment on the matter for now but have promised to organise call a press conference later in the day to speak on the matter.

A source at the police station, however, told Ernest Manu that they are working to release the three suspects currently in police custody.

