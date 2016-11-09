NDC to win 13 constituencies in Ashanti - President

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Nov. 9, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has affirmed the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) determination to win 13 constituencies in the Ashanti Region in the December 7 General Election.

The Party's belief, he said, was borne out of the government's massive investment in the socio-economic development in the Region, citing improvement in road networks, execution of educational, health, agricultural and economic-related projects.

The NDC currently has four constituencies in the Region, including Asawasi.

Addressing a rally of the NDC at Asawasi in Kumasi, he indicated that these projects had brought improvement in the living conditions of the people and urged the electorate to retain the Party in power for sustainable socio-economic growth.

The rally formed part of the President's four-day tour of the Region to canvas for votes to brighten the Party's chances in the polls.

President Mahama said the NDC was also optimistic to garner one million votes in the presidential elections in the Region, and entreated the rank and file of the Party to work harder to achieve the objective.

He described the NDC as 'the most united political party in the country', noting that for now, 'it is the most prepared party to govern Ghana based on its track record'.

'I am advising the citizenry to take stock of the good job done in the last four years and resolve to renew our mandate since we have what it takes to transform the lives of the people,' he noted.

President Mahama cautioned the electorate to be wary of what he described as a vile campaign by the largest opposition party, the New Patriotic Party to discredit the NDC for its good works.

'The pro-poor projects and programmes we have executed to alleviate the plight of the people speak for themselves, and nobody can throw dust into the eyes of the electorate,' he said.

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawasi, lauded the President for his visionary leadership and mission to alleviate poverty in the country, and appealed to the people to endeavour to renew the Party's mandate for the benefit of the people.

