Renew the mandate of President Mahama - Veep

Prestea (W/R), Nov. 9, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President John Mahama to continue with his transformation programme for the country.

He said the second of term of President John Mahama would be focused on job creation for the youth.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the statement when he paid a courtesy call on Nana Nteboa Prah IV, a divisional Chief of Prestea Himan.

The Vice President, who is on a four-day campaign tour of the Western Region, also addressed hundreds of NDC supporters at Prestea. This is his first campaign tour of the Region in the last few weeks.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is being accompanied on the campaign tour by Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Minister, Ms Barbara Serwah Asamoah, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organiser of the NDC among others.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also assured the people of the government's commitment to rehabilitate the Prestea town roads and revive the underground mine to create jobs for the people in the area.

He urged the electorate in the area not to vote 'shirt and blouse' since President Mahama would have to work with an NDC member of Parliament to bring development to the people.

He said though NDC has provided a lot of infrastructural development to the people, there were still a lot of work to be done in the country.

He, therefore, charged the electorate to go out in their numbers to vote to retain President Mahama for him to continue with his good works.

Nana Nteboa Prah on his part commended the NDC government for the provision of various development projects in the area.

He also thanked President Mahama for reviving the underground mine in Prestea which he said would provide lots of jobs for the people in the area.

He urged the electorate in the area to give President Mahama another term in office to continue with his transformation agenda for the country.

Nana Nteboa Prah also appealed to the government to force the contractor working on the Prestea town roads to resume work on the project or change him entirely.

He urged the government to setup a special development initiative like the SADA for mining communities to address the particular development needs of the people in those areas.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also addressed NDC supporters at mini rallies in Huni Valley, Wassa Abosso and Tarkwa

He also introduced Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and Mr Seth Kwame Dzokoto, the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Prestea/Huni Valley and Tarkwa Nsuem constituencies respectively to the people.

GNA