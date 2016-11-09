Society must do more to protect the girl child - CHRAJ Director

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 09, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mrs. Mercy Larbi, has called for concerted effort to give more protection to children - shield them from abuse and forced marriage.

She said their fundamental rights could not continue to be violated with impunity.

Speaking at the launch of a Girl Child Advocacy Project in Kumasi, she condemned the pervasiveness of child marriage in the society, something that was affecting the health and education of many a young girl.

The five-year project, spearheaded by the Defence for Children International, Ghana (DCI) - a child rights advocacy organization, aims at helping girls and young women to have better understanding of their fundamental rights and how to safeguard these.

It is being piloted in Ashanti Region and present at the official launch were chiefs, religious leaders, security agencies, teachers, students and civil society organizations.

Mrs. Larbi called on everybody to be bold to report those who abused children to the appropriate state institutions for swift action.

She underlined the resolve of the Commission to work with passion to make sure that abuse victims received justice.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Susanna Dery, Ashanti Regional Deputy Commander of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), said through the collaboration with DCI, the police had been able to rescue about 50 teenage girls from the commercial sex trade.

She spoke of the need to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination - to dialogue on issues of child marriage, sexual violence and abuse, and ways to enhance the implementation of child protection laws.

Dr. George Oppong, the DCI Director, said his organization was working to complement the government's effort towards protecting the rights of the Ghanaian child.

He called on traditional leaders to scrap outmoded customs that were unhelpful to the growth and development of the girl-child.

GNA