Policy and Capacity Building Workshop for a Successful and Sustainable Mining Sector

The Australian High Commission in Abuja, in partnership with the Nigerian Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, is hosting a policy and capacity building workshop on the mining sector, in Abuja. The two day workshop on 14-15 November 2016 will provide information on leading practice from Western Australia on building a sustainable mining sector.

The aim of the workshop is to build the Nigerian Solid Mineral sector’s capacity to deliver enhanced mineral exploration and mining regimes and promote ongoing education and training in mineral policy governance. It will also foster partnerships for knowledge sharing and skills transfer to ensure leading practice in Nigeria.

The workshop will be delivered by two senior officials from the Western Australian Government Department of Mines and Petroleum. Speakers at the workshop will include representatives from the Nigerian Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“Australia is one of the world's leading mineral resources nations. We are the world's largest refiner of bauxite, fourth largest producer of primary aluminium, the largest producer of gem and industrial diamonds, lead and tantalum, and the mineral sands rutile and zircon; and the third largest producer of gold and iron ore. As such, we have a wealth of knowledge to share with Nigeria to assist its economic diversification drive. We are delighted to be able to host this workshop in close partnership with the Nigerian Ministry of Mines and Steel Development” says the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE Paul Lehmann.

The workshop program will also include an evening reception hosted by His Excellency. Senior officials from the Nigerian Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be in attendance alongside other mining Alumni and media.