Odike Withdraws From Presidential Race

The flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has withdrawn his nomination from the December 7 polls few days to the election.

The decision comes a day after his party reminded the Electoral Commission of a pending case in court challenging the eligibility of Mr. Odike to contest in the race. Some executives of the UPP dragged Mr. Odike to court in September 2016 to prevent him from filing his nomination forms.

But speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Odike said his reasons from withdrawing from the race are “personal.”

A separate letter to the EC by Mr. Odike's lawyers stated that “we regret to notify you of his decision to withdraw his nomination filing on October 29, 2016 to contest the impending presidential elections.”

-Citifmonline