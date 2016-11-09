President John Mahama's campaign promise to create 3 million jobs if given the nod to serve a second term is a ploy to sway voters.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have accused the President of failing to deliver on all promises he made on job creation in his first term of office.

The National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku the youth of the country must be careful not to fall for any of the President's promises of job creation since it is only to get them to vote him to stay in power for a second term.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday [November 8], Mr Awuku said government has consistently failed to ensure a vibrant economy by crippling various industries and private companies in the country through unsound policies and economic mismanagement.

He said it was interesting the President continues to make more promises when he is yet to fulfill those he made in the past.

“We are in an electioneering period and we have heard the NDC make all kinds of promises led by the candidate of the NDC, President Mahama. Among the things he stated over the past few days is to create 3 million jobs for the youth of our country and we find it mind boggling and an interesting statement to make apart from its sad nature,” he said.

“You've had 8 years of Mr Mahama's president of Ghana and within this 8 years, a borrowing spree of $4 billion and blowing of over GH¢150 billion. The biggest legacy of this administration will be unemployment and the biggest national security issue today is unemployment issue,” he added.

President Mahama in October this year said his government has set a target of creating some 3 million jobs to address the high level of unemployment in the country.

In an official statement on his website, he said government has put in place practicable strategies to achieve the target in his second four-year term.

“Three million jobs and a vibrant economy in a highly inclusive democracy, where everybody counts: this is my pledge to all of you!” the statement said.

'NPP comments against NDC desperate'

Meanwhile, the Deputy Campaign spokesperson of the NDC, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has described Sammy Awuku's comments as desperate attempts to cover up for their failure while in power.

According to him, the NPP cannot match up its works to what the NDC has done in the areas of Education, Health, Agriculture and the other sectors of the economy.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, he said, “Ghanaians are fully aware that they [NPP] were completed hopeless when they were in government with regards to job creation. Ghanaians know that we the NDC have done our optimum best to create jobs,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana