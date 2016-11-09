Legendary coach E.K Afranie passes away

Veteran Ghanaian coach E.K Afranie has been confirmed dead by Citi Sports sources at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was involved in a vehicle accident on the Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Afranie was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital barely a fortnight ago after he suffered a mild stroke.

He was visited shortly after the incident by Vice President of the Ghana football Association George Afryie and Jonathan Quartey a member of the GFA Medical Committee to check on his progress.

According to Citi Sports sources he was being transported to Kumasi from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to enable him be closer to family.

Emmanuel Afranie becomes the second former national team manager to pass away within the last six weeks following the death of Osam Duodu.

He is famous for leading Ghana to win silver at the 2001 FIFA U-20 tournament hosted by Argentina.

Under his tutelage in that tournament key players including Michael Essien,Sulley Muntai and John Paintsil emerged.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana