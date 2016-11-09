Trump's victory gives me hope- Nduom

While the world greeted the news about Donald Trump's victory in the US election with shock, disbelieve and a tinge of excitement, one man in Ghana, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has welcomed the victory with a ray of hope and expectation that a similar shock waves will run through the Ghana election.

The Progressive People's Party leader who is still uncertain about his candidature in the 2016 elections however believes the overwhelming wind of change which made Americans vote for the most unpopular, unlikely US president-Trump- will blow in his direction and Ghanaians will make him the president after the December elections.

The world woke up, Wednesday to the stunning news of a Donald Trump victory in the American elections posting remarkable victories in swing states.

The odds were overwhelmingly against him, the odds he created with his campaign rhetoric which antagonised, women, blacks, immigrants and minority groups.

His opponent Hilary Clinton looked the more viable candidate, loved by many outside her country but few inside, as the results of Tuesday's poll showed.

And when the results started trickling in, Hilary Clinton, like many around the world had been left in shock, with very little courage left for the Senator to address the American people.

She nonetheless placed a call congratulating her adversary on the campaign trail, now that Trump is president elect of the US.

In Ghana, the governing party, the National Democratic Congress which is heavily aligned to the Democratic party and Hilary Clinton was left with little choice than a terse congratulatory message which the president John Mahama posted on his facebook wall.

His opponent, Nana Akufo-Addo, whose party, the New Patriotic Party is also aligned to the Republicans in the US sent a congratulatory message to Trump, with a hope that the wind of change which blew in the US, the night before will blow again in Ghana on December 7.

But another candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, who will know his fate by close of day today, believes that wind of change will blow strongly in his direction on December 7.

The Electoral Commission will later in the day give a final verdict as to whether, the PPP leader got his nomination procedures correct and rule whether he will contest the 2016 elections.

He was disqualified early on for infractions on his nomination form but a court directed the EC to give him and others the chance to correct the anomaly on his form, which he has done.

