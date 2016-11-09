The United States Ambassador to Ghana says the current relationship between his country and Ghana would not be altered because of a change in government.

Robert Jackson said the victory of Republican’s Donald Trump would not change the existing relationship between the US and African countries.

Speaking to Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay few hours after the historic win of the Republican nominee, the Ambassador said he expects Mr Trump to continue with policies of the President Barrack Obama administration.

“Our African policies have changed very little of last several decades. I expect that our assistance programmes would continue pretty much as they are,” he said.

Donald Trump on Wednesday defied the odds to become the 45th President of the United States, despite expert predictions to the contrary.

Mr Trump contested former First Lady, Hillary Clinton who garnered the support of more than 240 editorial boards. He received only 19 endorsements.

Polls conducted by mainstream media houses and research centers in the US pointed to a straight win for Mrs Clinton. The results had proved the Republican nominee trailing Mrs Clinton by four points.

She was in the margins of 48-9 while Mr Trump was hovering around 43-44.

Many blamed the policies of the Republic nominee and his no-nonsense speeches for his poor showing. He has promised to build a wall to separate the US and Mexico as well as end the rate of immigration in the country.

The lead of Mrs Clinton was narrowed after US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reopened a case in which the former First Lady was investigated for using her private mail to attend to classified documents.

The development was described as a November surprise by many anti-Clinton analysts.

Within the spate of a day after the FBI’s announcement, Mr Trump’s performance in state’s considered the reserve of Democrats swung to the Republican.

As poll counting went late into the night, Mr Trump shocked the world by polling 270 out of 538 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Delivering his victory speech, the President-elect promised to heal the wounds of division that the campaign for the White House had caused.

"I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be President for Americans and this is so important to me," he said, reaching out to persons who did not support his presidential bid.

"I am reaching out to you for your guidance and help so that we can work together and unify our great country," he told them.

Many people fear the victory of Mr Trump would mark an end to the "friendly" relationship their countries have with the US, considering the President-elect was accused of being an ally of Vladmir Putin, President of Russia.

But Mr Jackson speaking on behalf of the US government said his country's arrangement with African countries would not be affected.

He said the Young African Initiative, which brings young African leaders together, has been funded for the coming years and hoped it would not be truncated.

"I would like to see more relationships and I have no doubt we will be hearing more about the relationship with NATO," he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]