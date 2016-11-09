Judgement for special voting lawsuit set for Nov. 14

The Supreme Court has set the 14th of November to give its judgment in the seeking an order to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to announce results of Special Voting on the day of casting to file memorandum of issues by the close of today.

Dr. Kwame Amoako-Tuffuor, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and two others proceeded to the Supreme Court of the land to seek an order to compel the Commission to announce results of special voting on the same day it was held.

In the suit he contended that security operatives and persons who would usually be working on the Election Day partakes in the special voting.

The Plaintiff is of the belief that people who want to take part in the special voting should not be make to wait until the total results on actual polling were to be declared and that the results should be declared immediately after the polls have closed.

They argued that section 23 of C.I. 94; the law which regulated the conduct of the Polls, was inconsistent with Article 49 of the 1992 constitution.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana