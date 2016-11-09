MainOne Pledges Support To Growth Of eCommerce In Ghana

West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions company, MainOne, has thrown its weight behind the eCommerce industry in Ghana, with its sponsorship of the 3rd Ghana eCommerce Expo, the country’s largest gathering of eCommerce and digital companies, vendors and suppliers.

As part of its commitment to the event, MainOne provided over 100MBPS free data capacity to the 4000+ persons that attended the summit, allowing attendees at the event to took advantage of its ultra-fast access to the Internet.

Members of the public were able to freely browse the Internet, conduct free downloads of documents and music, and conduct Skype calls via Wi-Fi-enabled laptops.

Live-streaming of the event was equally facilitated by MainOne’s internet services, allowing both local and international online access to the event.

During a panel session he chaired on “How ISP’s can drive ecommerce in Ghana”, MainOne’s Business Executive for West Africa and Ghana, Kazeem Oladepo emphasized the importance of eCommerce as a driver for economic growth and the foundation for innovation. He stressed that MainOne’s support of the forum is in demonstration of the organization’s focus on driving the key success factors for the growth of the eCommerce sector through continued interaction with key players in the sector with a view to defining affordable tailor-made communications solutions to meet their needs. He added that MainOne is committed to supporting the drive for more organized public/private sector collaboration and support for the growing industry.

Also speaking during the Summit, MainOne’s General Manager, Sales for Ghana, Angelo Govina emphasized the critical role technology plays in enhancing cost effectiveness and competitiveness for eCommerce companies. In his view, “eCommerce businesses, just like other businesses, require infrastructure to support their operations, which also must be in sync with their strategy.

Most eCommerce businesses are SMEs and startups, and require a high degree of flexibility and control over cost to remain agile, flexible and responsive to market and competitive pressure. MainOne is in a unique position to partner eCommerce businesses by providing connectivity, data center and managed services solutions, which are not only scalable and flexible, but also ensure content and infrastructure security, attested by our PCI DSS industry certification.

In addition, the fact that MainOne can provide a suite of these technology solutions required by these businesses provides them the opportunity to source from a single supplier with attendant cost savings”.

Themed “Transforming Ghana’s Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation & Opportunity”, the 3rd Ghana eCommerce Expo, was well attended, with participants from eCommerce companies and service providers including, online payment providers, eBanking Services providers, Software companies, Start-ups as well as Telecom companies among others.

The Summit also provided stakeholders and other industry players in the eCommerce space the platform to network, share ideas, experience and information; and discuss Ghana’s online businesses, financial inclusion, Digital Advertising and Social Media and the growing impact of Cybercrime on eCommerce in Ghana.