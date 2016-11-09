 2016 Elections: Ghana Will Emulate America - Freddie Blay

The Acting National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has charged Ghanaian electorates to emulate the American voters to vote out the incumbent National Democratic Congress government in December. According to the NPP scribe, that is the only way Ghanaians can get the desired change the are yearning for.

The Acting National Chairman who was speaking on the Victory of the Republican Candidate Donald Trump, told Nana Yaw Opare on Onua Fm morning show that “Americans needed change, they called for it and they got it. That shows that people were tired of the 8 years rule of Obama and his administration that is why I am also calling on Ghanaians to reject NDC and John Mahama. The wind of change is blowing and what happened in America will definitely replicate in Ghana”

He noted that the issues that had informed the decision of the American voters were not different from that of the Ghanaian voters. Issues such as hardship impose by the current government, economic breakdown, joblessness, unstable power supply etc, are some of the major issues confronting the Ghanaian electorate. Promising that the flag bearer of the party Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo when given the nod, will “make the country work again”

The Acting National Chairman however said he disagree with Donald Trump on policies such as his stance against the Muslims, describing it as myopic as well as his decision to renegotiate deals sign by the Obama administration with American Allies. Maintaining that if those policies are implemented to the letter, soon America will start falling out with its closest allies, which could have dire consequences on the American economy.

“I believe he has won base on human centered messages he preached but in the same way I disagree with Donald on some ‘dangerous’ policies he wishes to implement”

“Back home in Ghana, government keeps saying he is putting the people first and doing infrastructure but if there are no jobs to do, no money in people’s pocket and parents don’t have money to pay their wards’ fees, what has become of the schools that you build in the bush. Change must come and Nana will save Ghana” he concluded.